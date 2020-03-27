Something to look forward to: As the spring game season kicks into full bloom, many publishers are saying that they are on schedule to push their products out on previously announced launch dates. However, they warn that physical media purchases might be delayed despite the availability of disc versions being plentiful.

On Thursday, Capcom tweeted that it was on-track for Resident Evil 3’s April 3 launch, but that physical product deliveries may be delayed.

“Although the global release date for Resident Evil 3 remains [the same], some European markets may experience delayed deliveries or availability of physical goods, including disc copies of games,” the publisher said in a statement.

Likewise, Square Enix said that Final Fantasy VII Remake is still on for April 10 despite possible delays by retailers like Amazon pushing back shipping on non-essential items.

“This does not mean that box copies of Final Fantasy VII Remake will not be dispatched,” the company said. “It just means that we cannot control the date the game may arrive.”

Xbox Game Studios head Matt Booty told GameSpot its global development partners are all facing challenges and “constraints” relating to the coronavirus. However, highly anticipated titles Halo Infinite and the PC version of Halo Master Chief Collection (both due out during the holidays) are not going to get pushed back.

Additionally, Sony has reported no setbacks for upcoming launches, but says that it is “carefully monitoring the risk of delays in production schedules for game software titles at both its first-party studios and partner studios, primarily in Europe and the U.S.”

That is not to say that no publishers are struggling with timelines. Bethesda updated the Fallout 76 community that its massive Wastelanders expansion is postponed by a week. The company says that work-from-home policies are slowing the testing process.

Other than that, the spring gaming season is looking pretty good. We’ve already seen some great releases, including Half-Life: Alyx, Doom Eternal, and Moons of Madness. Next month seems on track to deliver us Resident Evil 3, Final Fantasy VII Remake, and Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3.

