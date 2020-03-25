In brief: The coronavirus response has many people on lockdown, but digital sales are booming, at least for Bethesda's Doom Eternal. The game surpassed the publisher's expectations and is currently the top-selling game on Steam. That's impressive and telling, especially considering the game accidentally shipped with a DRM-free executable that made pirates' jobs much easier.

After being released one day early in some places like GameStop, Doom Eternal's PC version recorded over 100,000 concurrent Doom Slayers on Steam over the weekend, which is over three times more than its 2016 predecessor ever achieved. This contributed towards Steam's new record of 22 million concurrent players on Monday.

What's even more interesting is that Doom Eternal managed to earn Bethesda double the revenue compared to Doom 2016 for the same time period, and has been a best-seller on Steam for the last few days.

Bethesda has a true winner here, despite accidentally releasing the game on Steam with an additional, DRM-free executable that would be every pirate's dream. The Bethesda.net version didn't have this problem, but the point is that people are willing to pay for Doom Eternal, especially with all the positive reviews out there.

Steam players overwhelmingly love the game, with over 90 percent of the 25,000 reviews posted so far being positive. PC Gamer describes it as a "ceaseless, panicked nightmare that pushes you to point and click with more skill and style than ever before."

Ron Seger, senior vice president of global sales at Bethesda Softworks, noted that "Despite thousands of retail stores closing, we are pleased so many fans have been able to enjoy DOOM Eternal. [...] We want to thank our millions of fans for their enthusiastic support of this amazing title."

It's also worth noting that you don't need the absolute best hardware to run this title at 1080p, and you can see that in our extensive PC graphics benchmark here. Even 4K is manageable with 6GB video cards, and that's an impressive result given the excellent visuals this game offers.