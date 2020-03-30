What just happened? Rumors of a remastered campaign of 2009's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 had increasingly started to surface over the past few weeks, hinting at the game's imminent arrival. According to an official listing on the German PlayStation Store, that happens tomorrow, March 31, 2020.

It seems Activision wants to continue milking the Modern Warfare franchise, but then with CoD: MW2, the publisher indeed has one of the finest cows to milk. Players of the 2009 blockbuster shooter largely preferred the sequel to the original MW, thanks to an ever more intense campaign and exciting multiplayer modes.

Although the upcoming MW2 remaster is only for the campaign, the official listing (taken down as of writing) reveals several in-game goodies carried over from the MW reboot and Warzone. Activision probably dropped the multiplayer in favor of keeping its healthy Warzone userbase from fragmenting, something which hardcore fans of the MW2 storyline are unlikely to complain about anyways.

BREAKING: Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered Trailer has been leaked.



As can be seen in the trailer and screenshots, the game will come with improved textures, animations, physical rendering, HDR lighting, and other graphical enhancements, meaning even more manly tears from General Shepherd's iconic betrayal of Ghost during one of the game's most memorable missions.

The game's publishing date is set to March 31, 2020, meaning that players likely have just a day more to wait before getting their hands on the game or it could be that Activision may just announce the title with a release date for sometime later. Either way, we'll find out tomorrow.