Bottom line: In just a little over a week, Call of Duty: Warzone looks to be having a good run at wedging its way into the battle-royal market. Whether it is because it is really that good or just because there are a lot more people staying home looking for something different to play remains to be seen, but the numbers are looking good for cementing its place in the pack.

When Activision first announced its take on the Battle Royale genre with Call of Duty: Warzone, I had my doubts about how well it would do in what seems like an already oversaturated market. With Apex Legends, Fortnite, and PUBG doing well, it seemed like Warzone might struggle to fit in, but fit in it has and in a big way.

The free-to-play squad-based shooter had an incredible launch, attracting more than 6 million players on day one. It almost immediately saw a need for a more traditional battle-royale mode with players going at each other alone. So Infinity Ward and Raven released a patch with a “Solos” mode within a couple of days.

Over 30 million of you have dropped in to play #Warzone. Thank you to this amazing community .



Jump in and play for free now. #FreeCallofDuty pic.twitter.com/KFKhb8CNNK — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) March 20, 2020

Now, 10 days in, the game claims to have hit 30 million players. Average daily growth has trickled down by 50 percent from its first day, but that is to be expected. It is still a respectfully impressive number that puts it on track hit about 50 million in its first month, which is about how well Apex Legends did in its first four weeks.

However, it has quite a way to go to catch up to Fortnite’s last count. As of March 2019, Epic reported that there were more than 250 million active Fortnite players, notes Business of Apps. Still, the Warzone is young, and by all rights, is fun despite a few weaknesses. It looks like it might find its piece of the pie.