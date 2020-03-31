Something to look forward to: We’ve been inundated with Resident Evil-related material for what seems like months now and according to one leaker, the onslaught isn’t going to let up anytime soon. Capcom is reportedly deep into development on the next Resident Evil game which could throw gamers for a loop.

According to Capcom insider Dusk Golem, the next Resident Evil game entered development in late 2016 and will arrive sometime next year. The leaker said the development is very similar to the original Resident Evil 3 and that an announcement could be coming “really soon.”

(1/3)Ah what the Hell, I'll tease a bit more about this 2021 RE game & then not talk deeper about it until a bit after RE3 is out. The 2021 RE game started development in late 2016, by the time it releases it'll have been in development for 4-4.5 years (been in dev at the moment — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) March 30, 2020

The biggest takeaway, however, is the admission that it’ll represent the biggest departure the series has ever taken – a fact that’ll likely tick off a lot of people when it gets revealed.

That may very well be true, but then again, we’ve been down this path before.

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard steered the franchise in a different direction and was the first main series entry to utilize a first-person view. While critics largely liked the game getting back to its survival horror roots, surely there were some that missed the action-oriented direction the series had taken in recent years.

Earlier rumors have suggested the next RE game will see Ethan return as a playable character in a first-person style game that takes place in a rural, snowy and mountainous environment, perhaps in Europe.

Capcom, meanwhile, has more pressing matters on its hands, like the launch of its remake of Resident Evil 3 scheduled for April 3 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

Masthead credit: 13lack64, Couperfield