Something to look forward to: Dual-screen laptops aren’t a new phenomenon; Asus already has products in this category with its ZenBook Pro Duo machines. Now, the company has revealed what it calls the first gaming laptop with two displays: the ROG Zephyrus Duo 15.

While we quite liked the ZenBook Pro 14, the small, second display didn’t add much to the overall experience. Asus revamped the design with the ZenBook Pro Duo, which increased the size and resolution of the second screen and moved it above the keyboard.

The ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 follows a similar design as the Pro Duo, but being from Asus’ ROG brand, it’s aimed solidly at gamers. The 15-inch main screen is a 1920 x 1080 300Hz panel, though there’s also a 4K 60Hz option that should appeal to creators, thanks to its 100 percent coverage of the Adobe RGB color space.

The second display, called the ScreenPad Plus, is a 14.1-inch 60Hz matte touchscreen (3840 x 1100) that can be angled at 13 degrees so it falls into the user’s field of vision. Raising the screen also improves airflow around the laptop, according to Asus.

As with its previous dual-screen products, the second display can be used to run programs, such as Twitch or Discord, while you’re gaming. It can also show extra information, think minimaps or character abilities, in supported games. Asus is working with Techland to add functionality for Dying Light 2, and the company says it has partnered with other developers to ensure their games make use of the ScreenPad Plus.

There are plenty of connectivity options in the Zephyrus Duo 15: a USB-C 3.2 port (Thunderbolt 3 support), two USB 3.2 ports, HDMI, two 3.5mm ports, and a full-sized ethernet port.

As you might expect, the Zephyrus Duo 15 has some beefy internals. The most expensive 4K model features a Core i9-10980HK, 32GB of RAM, 2TB of storage (RAID), and an RTX 2080 Super. It will be available on June 1st for $3,699.99.

Those who prefer a 300Hz 1080p laptop have two choices: a Core i9-10980HK, RTX 2080 Super, 16GB of RAM and 1TB of PCIe storage for $3,499; or a Core i7-10875H, RTX 2070 Super, 32GB of RAM, and 2TB of storage (RAID) for $2,999. Both options arrive on June 29th.

The Zephyrus Duo 15 is the flagship of new Asus gaming laptops that feature Intel’s 10th-gen H-series chips and Nvidia’s RTX Super GPUs. They include a refreshed Zephyrus S17, Zephyrus S15, and Zephyrus M15, the new ROG Strix Scar 15 and 17, and a new ROG Strix G15 and G17. They also use Thermal Grizzly Liquid Metal, which is more conductive than regular thermal paste and is better at dissipating heat. All new laptops are set to arrive across the second and third quarters.