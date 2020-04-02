A hot potato: Bad news for PlayStation 4 owners in Russia hoping to play Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign: Sony Russia has decided not to release the game in the country, and you can probably guess the reason why.

As was the case with the original Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, it’s the ‘No Russian’ mission that’s causing controversy. The level sees players taking part in a mass shooting at an airport to gain the trust of a Russian terrorist group, who blame it on the US. Killing civilians is optional, and you can even skip the level. The game was removed from sale in Russia and re-released without the infamous mission.

In a statement on Activision’s official Call of Duty Russia Twitter account, the company did not reveal why Sony Russia decided not to sell the game in the Russian PlayStation Store, though it doesn’t take a genius to work out why.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered – полностью вымышленная кампания 2009 года, воссозданная в HD качестве. SIE решили не продавать игру в российском PS Store. Мы с нетерпением ждем выхода игры в цифровом варианте для ПК в https://t.co/44Pv8h7lHL и на консолях Xbox — Call of Duty Russia (@CallofDutyRU) March 31, 2020

CoD: MW2 is being released as a timed exclusive on the PlayStation 4 until April 30, 2020, at which point it will be available on other platforms. It appears PC and Xbox One owners in Russia will be able to play the game once it arrives.

"Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered is a completely fictional 2009 campaign, recreated in HD quality," reads a translation of Activision's Russian statement reads.

"SIE decided not to sell the game in the Russian PS Store. We look forward to the release of the game in digital form for the PC on Battle.net and on Xbox consoles."

Back in October, Sony decided not to sell the latest Call of Duty, CoD: Modern Warfare, on its Russian PlayStation Store, but the game still released on other platforms.