Something to look forward to: The OnePlus 8 lineup doesn’t arrive for almost two weeks, but it already sounds like they could have some of the best phone displays ever seen on smartphones, and could beat, or at least rival, the excellent Galaxy S20 Ultra’s screen.

DisplayMate got its hands on OnePlus’ upcoming flagships and performed its usual slew of screen-quality tests. The OnePlus 8 phones set or matched more than ten Smartphone Display Performance Records, including color accuracy, image contrast, display brightness, and screen reflection, and were marked as “visually indistinguishable from perfect” in four categories.

The OnePlus 8 Pro managed to reach a massive 1,009 nits when set to automatic brightness, under high ambient light and when 50% of the panel is showing an image.

Like the Galaxy S20 Ultra, the OnePlus 8 series achieved DisplayMate’s highest A+ rating, though Samsung’s device did receive the “visually indistinguishable from perfect” accolade in more categories—five.

As noted by PCMag, the OnePlus 8 Pro has a “2K+” high-res OLED screen, while the OnePlus 8 (there might also be a OnePlus 8 Lite) appears to be 1080p. At least one of the models will have a 120Hz display, which is also used in the Galaxy S20 series.

"Following the 90Hz QHD+ Fluid Display of the OnePlus 7 Pro, we have once again cooperated with Samsung Display," OnePlus CEO Pete Lau said. "This time we push the refresh rate to 120Hz, two times that of the mainstream 60Hz displays. On top of that we added breakthrough improvements in offering the smoothest video playback thanks to MEMC technology, the most authentic color on any smartphone, and high brightness controls."

The OnePlus 8 smartphone series will be announced on April 14.