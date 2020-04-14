Rumor mill: The official Twitter account of Crysis has woken up after four years with a cryptic tweet that has gamers excited for a possible return of the franchise. Although no other announcements have been made by the studio nor its publisher, EA, the latter has previously spoken of releasing remasters of fan favorites for its fiscal 2021. Command & Conquer is one of the confirmed candidates for that remaster spree, and it looks like Crysis - one installment or the trilogy - could be another.

The gaming community holds a special place in its heart for EA's Crysis franchise. The sci-fi shooter trilogy developed by Crytek featured an engaging story and gameplay mechanics, but what really stood out in the series were the gorgeous visuals that humbled even the most powerful rigs at the time and made it an unofficial hardware benchmark for years to come.

The graphics also garnered plenty of interest from modders, one of whom managed to run the game at 8K at a mighty 2 fps on 2014 hardware, while a more recent experiment added ray tracing. In both cases, the results only spoke of Crytek's impressive achievements from seven years ago.

With all the tech advancements taking place since then, the time seemed ripe for a new Crysis game packed with the latest graphical bells and whistles to once again push current and upcoming hardware to its limits. Thankfully, a new tweet from the game's official Twitter account is a strong indication of that happening.

RECEIVING DATA — Crysis (@Crysis) April 13, 2020

Whether the new title is Crysis 4 or a remaster of previous releases remains to be seen, but what's almost certain is that the new game will be built on Crytek's technically ambitious CryEngine, whose ray-tracing capabilities were shown off in the Neon Noir demo last year.

A modern Crysis on the latest PC hardware and upcoming consoles could well set the bar for gaming visuals once again, which is why this teaser has not only got fans excited but also received amusing replies from big names like Xbox, Nvidia, and Corsair.

This is not a drill! pic.twitter.com/Gtq01HCVJS — Xbox (@Xbox) April 13, 2020

😲



**turns on supercomputer** — NVIDIA GeForce (@NVIDIAGeForce) April 13, 2020

Our PCs right now pic.twitter.com/UbIXxRCJst — CORSAIR (@CORSAIR) April 13, 2020