In context: Nintendo has long had a reputation for being a family-friendly company, shying away from anything too controversial. But that’s not the case when it comes to the Switch. There are some violent games available for the hybrid console, including Doom Eternal, and one of the most controversial titles in recent history is on its way: Hatred.

Hatred places you in the role of a very naughty and undoubtedly sad man who’s “deep rooted hatred” of humanity spurs him into killing a lot of people in his “genocide crusade.” It gained extra exposure when Valve removed it from Steam Greenlight, but that brought cries of censorship. Boss Gabe Newell quickly reinstated the game and apologized to developer Destructive Creations for the removal, saying it “wasn’t a good decision.”

Now, Destructive Creations, which insists Hatred is an answer to the “polite, colorful, politically correct” trends found in many games, has announced it’s coming to Switch. The game is one of only three to receive an ‘Adults Only’ rating for extreme violence, something Manhunt 2 and the unrelreased Thrill Kill can lay claim to, so it’ll be interesting to see if Hatred arrives on Nintendo’s eShop, which doesn’t allow games with that rating. Hatred could get a physical-only release, or it might have some of the more extreme content removed.

While one could argue whether Hatred makes its point about games being entertainment rather than a higher form of art, the problem is that it wasn’t a particularly good shooter. The repetitive nature earned it a Metascore of 43—4.7 from users—though Steam players were more forgiving, giving it a 'Mostly Positive' rating. We’ll have to wait and see how the murder simulator fares on the Switch.

Hatred might not be the only controversial game coming to Nintendo’s machine. It’s been reported that an interactive sequel to infamous 1980s horror Cannibal Holocaust is expected to launch on the Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC this November.