In brief: Nintendo added an option to transfer software data between the system memory and an SD card. Users can now transfer downloadable software, update data, and DLC from the system memory to an SD card (and vice versa). It also added button remapping, News bookmarks, new avatars, and more.

Nintendo released a system update for the Switch on Monday. Version 10.0.0 of the operating system adds a few handy features. Arguably the most useful of these is the ability to transfer games from the internal memory to an SD card.

With only a few exceptions of some save and update data, most software downloads can be moved from the Switch's 32GB internal storage to any SD card with enough space to hold it. The transfers can be reversed as well. There are a few use cases where this might prove valuable.

The 32GB of storage on the Switch is admittedly insufficient if you use the device a lot. I found myself investing in a 256GB SD after only a couple of weeks of use. Transferring games or other data can free up internal storage. It may also be useful for backing up games or transferring them to your new Switch Lite rather than waiting for a bunch of downloads.

Another useful feature Nintendo added is News bookmarks. Users can now add up to 300 bookmarks to news items. Three hundred seems quite excessive, but saving news items to go back to later is a feature that will prove handy if there is an item of interest, like a sale that you cannot get to right away.

The system update also brings button remapping. Users can now change analog stick and button configurations on each JoyCon (left and right), a paired Switch Pro controller, or the Switch Lite's buttons to suit their preference. Up to five custom configurations can be saved as favorites in the system settings under Controllers and Sensors.

Other minor changes include moving Play Activity view and delete options to a new settings section devoted to tracking your gameplay activity statistics. Those functions used to be housed under the Friends Settings. The update also contains stability enhancements, bug fixes, and six new profile avatars from Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

In most cases, the Switch will perform system updates automatically as long as it has a WiFi connection, but if you need to start it manually for any reason, you can find the system update selectoion under the main system settings.

Image credit: Nintendo Life