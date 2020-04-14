In brief: If you’ve been considering cutting the cord and switching to a streaming service, now is the perfect opportunity for a test run with no commitments. The press release didn’t mention an end date so presumably, the offer could run through the duration of stay-at-home orders.

Over-the-top Internet television provider Sling TV on Tuesday announced its Happy Hour Across America promotion, offering free television each night to “help the nation unwind” during this time of uncertainty.

Billed as a public service to American families practicing social distancing, the Dish Network-owned service is inviting users to register to watch free TV each night from 5 p.m. to midnight (no credit card needed). The promotion starts today and affords the entire Sling Blue service with more than 50 live channels including AMC, A&E, CNN, Fox News, FX, HGTV and TLC, just to name a few.

Newcomers also get a free cloud DVR, over 50,000 on-demand titles and simultaneous viewing on three screens.

Sling TV’s Blue package normally sells for $30 per month.

Sling TV said television news consumption on its platform increased 164 percent last month as people are increasingly tuning in for the latest on the Covid-19 crisis. Trends show that users switched from news to entertainment starting at 6 p.m. Eastern with peak viewership happening around 10 p.m. Eastern.