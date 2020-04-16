In brief: We’ve been hearing about Apple’s plans to develop over-ear headphones for a few years. Now, a new report has shed some light on their potential features, including swappable parts.

Back in 2018, we learned that Apple was working on noise-canceling, over-ear headphones that would rival high-end products from the likes of Bose. Things have been pretty quiet since then, but a Bloomberg report has revealed more of the company’s plans.

Citing people familiar with the matter, it’s claimed the company is working on two versions of the headphones: a premium model with leather-like fabrics, and a fitness-focused version that uses lighter, more breathable materials.

The headphones are said to have a retro-style design with swiveling, oval-shaped ear cups and a headband connected by thin, metal arms. Unlike many headphones, the arms connect to the top of the cups rather than the sides.

The most interesting aspect of the headphones could be their modularity. The pads and headband attach to the frame magnetically so they can be swapped out and customized to a user’s preference. A wearer could, for example, convert the headphones from home use to being more suitable for a gym by swapping parts.

The headphones will also incorporate several of the feature found in Apple's AirPods Pro, including noise-cancelation tech, wireless-pairing, integrated touch controls, and Siri. No word on pricing, but if they’re competing with similar products from Bose, Sennheiser, and Sony, expect them to be around $350.

Bloomberg says the headphones’ launch has been delayed at least twice. Apple is planning to unveil them this year, but Covid-19 disruption could see the release put back again.