Why it matters: Corona Relief Done Quick, the impromptu online speedrunning marathon from the Games Done Quick crew, gets under way today. All proceeds from the event will go to Direct Relief, a humanitarian aid organization that helps doctors and nurses improve the health and lives of people affected by emergencies and poverty.

Games Done Quick announced last month that it was postponing its Summer Games Done Quick marathon due to Covid-19. Originally scheduled to take place from June 21 through June 28, the event has since been pushed back to August 16 through August 23 although given the current state of affairs, I wouldn’t put too much stock into that date sticking.

In the interim, the charity fundraising organization decided to host an online marathon called Corona Relief Done Quick. The event gets started today at 11:00 a.m. with a run of Donkey Kong Country and continues non-stop through April 19 at around 9:45 p.m.

Games Done Quick has published the full event schedule online so you can see when your favorite speedrunners are set to take the virtual stage. As always, there’s a wide variety of games on the docket including Sonic Mania, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne, Final Doom, Resident Evil 7 and Super Metroid, just to name a few.

With live sports on hiatus, I certainly know how I’ll be spending some of my time this weekend.