In context: Last year's Razer Blade Stealth 13 was a decent offering for a gaming laptop under three pounds. Equipped with an Intel Core i7-1065G7 and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650, the ultrabook was well equipped for portable PC gaming.

On Tuesday, Razer unveiled its 2020 Blade Stealth 13. The refresh comes with the same Intel quad-core processor as last year's model, but the notebook traded up the GPU slightly to a GeForce GTX 1650 Ti. The new gaming laptop also has a 13.3-inch 120Hz 1080p display. For those looking for an ultrabook suitable for content creation, the new model has the option of ordering with a 4K Gorilla Glass touch display for an extra $200.

Other than that, the rest of the specs remain unchanged — 512GB PCIe M.2 SSD, 16GB dual-channel LPDDR4 3733MHz RAM, and a 53.1Wh battery. It is a bit heavier this year, weighing 3.1 pounds versus the 2.5-pound 2019 model, but has about the same footprint (15.3mm x 304.6mm x 210mm).

Also, like last year's model, the price tag is the only thing holding it back. The 2020 Blade Stealth 13 will set you back $1,800. For comparison, you can pick up a more powerful Blade 15 with an RTX 2070 for around $200 more, albeit with an added 1.5 pounds of weight.

The Blade Stealth 13 is available starting today in the US and Canada. For other regions, the company just said it is "coming soon." Customers can check out Razer's product page for comparing alternate configurations and pricing.