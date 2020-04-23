In context: Have you got your eye on one of Intel’s Comet Lake-S desktop CPUs? If so, you’ll need a new 400-series motherboard with an LGA 1200 socket, but the good news is that those with an LGA115x cooler won’t need to buy another one as they’re compatible.

The LGA 1200 socket, aka Socket H5, is a replacement for the current LGA 1151 socket that was introduced with Skylake processors back in 2015. They come with 49 more pins to improve power delivery and will appear on the new 400-series motherboards.

Last year, prolific leaker @momomo_us shared a diagram of the LGA 1200 socket that showed it shares similar dimensions and likely the same mounting mechanism as LGA 115x. Now, Noctua (via Tom’s Hardware) has confirmed this is the case.

“The heatsink mounting on Intel’s new LGA 1200 (code name Comet Lake S) is identical to all LGA115x sockets (LGA 1150, LGA 1151, LGA 1155, LGA 1156,” the company wrote on its FAQ page. “Therefore, all Noctua CPU coolers that support LGA 115x also support LGA 1200 and don’t require any mounting updates.”

Noctua has published a list of its cooler models that include a mounting-kit socket for LGA 115x/LGA 1200 sockets and are compatible out of the box. It also lists those than can be made compatible with the NM-i115x upgrade kit, and the models that are not compatible or upgradeable.

Earlier this week, retailer listings for several Z490 motherboards from Gigabyte and MSI showed they were up to 60 percent more expensive than their Z390 predecessors.