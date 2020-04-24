Editor's take: In addition to encouraging social distancing, the donation is a great way to introduce younger players to classic games they may not even know exist due to generational gaps. Donkey Kong Country, for example, is among the best games ever created for Nintendo’s 16-bit platform with excellent graphics and a masterful soundtrack.

The Covid-19 outbreak has kept millions of people away from work, school and public venues – in many cases, for well over a month now. Yet despite stay-at-home orders, lots of people aren’t actually staying indoors. In my neighborhood, for example, I’m seeing people out and about – kids playing together and adults going for walks – now more than ever before.

So, how do you actually get people to stay inside during the pandemic?

The Japan Retro Game Association has an idea – gift 100 Super Famicoms to households with children.

The association is accepting applications via e-mail through April 26. In order to be eligible, you simply need to live in a household with a child under the age of 16 and agree to pay for shipping. Winners will be selected and notified by April 27.

Shipments will arrive with everything you need to get up and running including a console, cables, a controller and two games – Super Donkey Kong (Donkey Kong Country) and Final Fantasy VI. The consoles are all used but have been tested to work and have been sterilized.

The association kindly asks that if you already have a Super Famicom, to skip entry and save it for someone else that doesn’t yet have the console.