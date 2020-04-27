What just happened? At the end of March, the Humble Conquer Covid-19 Bundle was launched to aid those fighting the disease. Now, the company has revealed that the project was “a HUGE success,” raising a massive $6.5 million.

Humble’s deal, which lasted from March 31 to April 7, was a collection of games, ebooks, and comics. The package costs just $30—a compelling price for 45 games and 26 digital books and comics that Humble says was worth $1,071 in total.

While some of the games were older titles, that $30 got you Into the Breach, Undertale, Hollow Knight, Fahrenheit: Indigo Prophecy Remastered, Sniper Elite III, Brutal Legend, and Agents of Mayhem, among others.

Humble has revealed 208,527 Covid-19 bundles were sold. Buyers had the option of paying more than the minimum $30, with the highest donation a whopping $10,000. All in all, $6,565,557 was raised, which went to charities including Direct Relief, International Rescue Committee, Doctors Without Borders, and Partners In Health.

“Through the generous partnership with Humble Bundle and its customers, resources from the Conquer COVID-19 Bundle will help support the International Rescue Committee’s (IRC) work to support vulnerable populations that are being hardest hit by this outbreak,” said the International Rescue Committee.

“This support translates into immediate, practical help – personal protective equipment for doctors and nurses, medications, and supplies for people with severe cases of COVID-19,” explained Direct Relief.

Unlike other Humble bundles that give a portion of the money raised to developers of the games, 100 percent of the $16.5 million in this instance went to charity.