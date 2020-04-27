What just happened? 2K on Monday confirmed that it will not be releasing a WWE 2K wresting style simulation game in 2020 but will instead launch an arcade-style WWE game with “over-the-top” designs, moves and environments.

WWE 2K Battlegrounds is being developed by Saber Interactive, the studio behind NBA 2K Playgrounds. In fact, it looks a lot like the basketball game, with cartoony avatars and theatrical performances. It’s scheduled to launch this fall; no word yet on which platforms it’ll be available for.

As for the simulation series, the publisher said it appreciates the feedback it has received regarding WWE 2K20. Launched last October, the game was heavily criticized for its multitude of glitches and other issues, resulting in a Metacritic store of just 43 on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

That said, 2K is foregoing a WWE 2K simulation game this year and will focus on what comes next. The publisher has recruited Patrick Gilmore to lead the effort as executive producer at Visual Concepts. Gilmore has more than 25 years of industry experience and has worked on hits including Aladdin, Killer Instinct and Medal of Honor, just to name a few.

In the interim, 2K will also keep the WWE 2K19 servers up and running for those still playing that title.