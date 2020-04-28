Editor's take: With everything going on in the world right now, some might see the cancellation of graduation ceremonies as petty. But for the students and proud families affected, it’s flat out unfair. To not be afforded the same opportunity to celebrate that you or I were given is unfortunate no matter how you slice it.

Graduating high school is a once in a lifetime event, the culmination of years of hard work to prepare for college or to enter the workforce. But for millions of students that are part of the class of 2020, it’s a bittersweet time as ongoing Covid-19 containment efforts have effectively canceled graduation ceremonies and celebrations around the globe.

Facebook is hoping to brighten spirits by hosting its own virtual ceremony for graduates.

The social media giant on May 15 at 11 a.m. Pacific will broadcast a commencement address by Oprah Winfrey via the Facebook app and on Instagram. Actress Jennifer Garner and comedian Awkwafina will also share words of wisdom with the graduating class, as will rapper Lil Nas X and Simone Biles, the most decorated American gymnast ever.

The festivities kick off a few days earlier on May 11 where Instagram will be hosting daily programming devoted to iconic senior experiences like “most likely” votes and senior skip day.

Masthead credit: Billion Photos, Getty Images