In a nutshell: The user manual for the upcoming Surface Earbuds recently popped up on the FCC's website along with various pictures of the outside and inside of the earbuds. This likely signals an impending release though $249 may be hard to swallow for some buyers.

We haven't heard much about Microsoft's Surface Earbuds since their announcement last October. The only meaningful news was that the release date was pushed to spring 2020. Now it looks like the company may be sticking with that release date.

The user manual for the Surface Earbuds was spotted on the FCC's website which could be an indicator of an impending release. Along with various instructions for using the earbuds, there are new photos included in the FCC documentation.

The user guide isn't long but does show several features such as the different touch gestures and various shaped ear bud tips depending on the wearer's ear shape and size.

Competition in the truly wireless earbuds market has skyrocketed in the past couple of years. Apple, Bose, Jabra, Sony, Samsung, Sennheiser, Audio-Technica, and Google have all thrown their respective hats in the ring.

Apple's Airpods have been a tremendous success for Apple, selling around 60 million in 2019 alone.

Microsoft is pitching the Surface Earbuds more as a productivity device than an amazing soundscape. Office 365 (now re-branded Microsoft 365) is baked-in to allow users to manage their Outlook calendars, reply to emails, and control Powerpoint presentations from just earbuds alone. That said, the $249 sticker price may be a deterrent to those who just want an affordable pair of earbuds.