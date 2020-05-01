What just happened? Cyberpunk 2077 will be a very violent game aimed squarely at adults. With scenes of sex, drugs, and cruelty, there were concerns Australia’s notoriously tough Classification Board could ban it. But Aussies looking forward to the RPG no longer have to worry: It’s been given an R18+ rating and will release unedited on September 17.

Bandai Namco, which publishes Cyberpunk 2077 in Australia, confirmed the 18+ rating, which is classified as “high impact.” The game’s PC box art warns of sex, violence, and references to sexual violence.

The list of games banned or receiving forced edits in Australia is extensive. Saints Row IV was banned until an edited version missing the “Alien Narcotics” mission was released. South Park: The Stick of Truth was refused classification over an alien probing scene, which was replaced with a text description of the events and a crying koala in the background. Other banned titles include Syndicate (2012), Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number, and Manhunt.

CD Projekt Red has run into trouble with the Australian Classification Board in the past. While The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt also received an R18+ rating in the country, The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings was banned until a mission where sex could be accepted as a reward was edited so the choice was automatically turned down.

Speaking to Gamespot, CD Projekt Red's Kuba Kutrzuba said: "Receiving an age rating in Australia was an important milestone on our way to releasing the game in September. We're creating a mature title for a mature audience, so we were expecting R 18+. We haven't had to alter the game in any way, and Australian gamers are set to enjoy the full Cyberpunk 2077 experience."

Earlier this week, Brazil’s ratings board accidentally revealed its 18+ classification for Cyberpunk 2077, along with details of its adult content. The game’s lead quest designer, Pawel Sasko, tweeted: "You surprised? We don't f**k around," in response.

You surprised? 😏



We don’t fuck around. https://t.co/JVh851BaOI — Paweł Sasko (@PaweSasko) April 25, 2020