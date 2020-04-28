What just happened? Cyberpunk 2077 hasn’t yet been rated by the likes of the ESRB and PEGI, but Brazil’s game ratings board has accidentally revealed that the RPG will be 18+ in the country, along with a list of what content we can expect to see. One of the developers has responded to the leak, confirming that “We don’t f**k around.”

The information came from Brazil’s Ministry of Justice last week. Not too surprisingly, it was quickly taken down, but not before it was captured for all to see on Reddit, which helpfully translated the content list.

As we’ve seen in the trailers, Cyberpunk 2077 is definitely a game aimed at adults—something the list confirms. It includes everything from foul language and nudity, to “sexual pleasurement” and violent acts. But the one piece of content that gives the game a “not recommended for ages under 18” rating in Brazil is “cruelty.” According to the Brazilian National Secretariat of Justice, cruelty is defined as "Realistic scene of violence, in a sadistic way, and which inflicts intense physical pain,” and gives an example of a “Man wants to take revenge and hangs another man on a tree and pulls out his teeth and fingers before killing him,” ouch.

While CD Projekt Red hasn’t made any official statements regarding the leak, the game’s lead quest designer, Pawel Sasko, gave his opinion on Twitter:

You surprised? 😏



We don’t fuck around. https://t.co/JVh851BaOI — Paweł Sasko (@PaweSasko) April 25, 2020

Last year, CD Projekt Red announced that Cyberpunk 2077 would feature motion-captured sex scenes, which will be viewed from the protagonist’s first-person perspective. But, as GamesRadar notes, the content list doesn’t include “explicit sex,” which is another 18+ advisory in Brazil, so don’t expect porn-levels of detail.

If you're interested in some Cyberpunk 2077-branded hardware, check out these limited-edition gaming headsets and Xbox Game Drive.