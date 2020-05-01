Highly anticipated: With the Covid-19 pandemic disrupting the world economy and stopping product releases, concerns remain that the PS5 and Xbox Series X will be delayed beyond their “holidays 2020” launch dates. We’ve had reassurances that this won’t happen, and now AMD, whose hardware is found in the machines, has weighed in, saying that the next-gen machines are on track to arrive this year.

February and March brought predictions from analyst firms that the PS5 and Xbox Series X would be delayed due to the Covid-19 impact in China, where manufacturing plants were forced to close temporarily. But Microsoft boss Satya Nadella said its machine would still make its launch schedule. “On the supply side, we are getting back on rails," claimed the CEO. Sony, meanwhile, said the outbreak hadn’t affected production of the PS5.

AMD, which provides the CPU and GPU for both consoles, has backed up the companies’ words. In its recent earnings call, CEO Dr. Lisa Su said: “We expect semi-custom revenue to increase in the second quarter and be heavily weighted towards the second half of the year as we ramp production to support the holiday launches of the new PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X consoles.”

With AMD increasing its chip production, it sounds as if we can definitely expect the PS5 and Xbox Series X to be here in time for Christmas, though it might be easier to grab one of Microsoft’s consoles than its rival's. A recent report claimed that Sony would limit the PS5’s initial production run due its high price, which could reach $549, according to some developers.

You want to see games for the Xbox Series X? We want to show you games for the Xbox Series X.



Check out First Look next-gen gameplay from our global developers partners within #InsideXbox on Thursday, May 7 at 8am PT. pic.twitter.com/xVdgIeRBJX — Xbox (@Xbox) April 30, 2020

Yesterday, Microsoft tweeted that it would reveal Xbox Series X gameplay on May 7, so we’ll find out if next-gen games really are comparable to the move from 2D to 3D, as Xbox boss Phil Spencer claims.

Elsewhere in AMD's financial report, Su revealed that its products now account for over 50 percent of premium CPU sales, and that the company has been eroding Intel’s market share for ten quarters in a row.