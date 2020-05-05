Something to look forward to: Like Making a Murderer, Tiger King is an amazing Netflix documentary that’s helping attract new subscribers. The incredible story of Joe Exotic was ripe to be turned into a scripted series, but which actor could capture the charisma and madness of the main character? There was only one choice: Nicolas Cage.

According to Variety, an eight-episode series starring Cage in his first TV project is being produced by CBS Television Studios and Imagine Television. As was the case with the Netflix series, it will be based on Leif Reigstad’s Texas Monthly article “Joe Exotic: A Dark Journey Into the World of a Man Gone Wild.”

The publication writes that the show will examine how Joe Schreibvogel slowly turned himself into the Joe Exotic character, and his fight to keep his Oklahoma park open.

Dan Lagana will act as showrunner and writer for the series, and will also serve as executive producer alongside Paul Young. Lagana was showrunner on the Emmy-nominated Netflix mockumentary series “American Vandal.”

There’s a race to produce scripted Tiger King shows right now. Saturday Night Live’s Kate McKinnon will play meme-favorite Carole Baskin in a series based on the Wondery podcast “Joe Exotic.” There’s also a Rob Lowe/Ryan Murphy project in the works, and a follow-up docuseries from ID called Investigating The Strange World Of Joe Exotic.

With most of the world under lockdown, Netflix has seen its viewership and subscriber numbers grow this year. Last month, its market capitalization reached $187.3 billion, putting it ahead of entertainment giant Disney. Tiger King, meanwhile, brought in 34.3 million unique viewers in its first 10 days.