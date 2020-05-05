Why it matters: The Xbox team on Tuesday announced a new monthly series called Xbox 20/20 in which they’ll share what is in store for the next generation of gaming across Xbox Series X, Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Game Studios and Project xCloud. It sounds a lot like Nintendo's Direct series, expect on a monthly basis and perhaps only for the lead-up to the launch of the Xbox Series X. If successful, however, Microsoft could keep it around indefinitely but it'll have to prove itself first.

The inaugural May update will provide a first look at next-gen gameplay, trailers and sneak peeks from independent devs and publishing partners around the globe. Among those participating include Ubisoft who will share details on the recently announced Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

Jerret West, CVP of gaming marketing with Xbox, further reiterated Microsoft’s plan to launch Xbox Series X (and Halo Infinite) this holiday season. That’s reassuring considering rumors that Covid-19 might push next-gen console launches back until 2021.

West further noted that all 15 Xbox Game Studios teams are working on games for the new Xbox and that “the best development teams around the world” are working to have their titles ready to play on Xbox Series X this holiday.

Later this year, West added, Xbox Game Pass and Project xCloud will come together to enable users to play together in more ways.

The first episode is scheduled to go down at 8 a.m. Pacific on May 7. Interested parties can tune in on Mixer, Twitch, Facebook, Twitter or YouTube.