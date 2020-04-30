Eagerly awaited: The wait is over. Microsoft is finally ready to reveal what the Xbox Series X can really do. Next week it will livestream gameplay footage of several upcoming games for the console, including Assassin's Creed Valhalla. If you've been waiting to see how the new Box performs, be sure to set an alarm, so you don't miss it.

We already know that the Xbox Series X will look a bit like a refrigerator, only smaller. We also know most of the specs — 3.8GHz 8-core AMD Zen 2 capable of 12 TFLOPS, 16GB RAM, 2.5GB/s 1TB NVMe SSD. That gives us an idea of what the system is capable of, but it would be nice to see the console in action. Fortunately, we will not have to wait long.

On Thursday, Microsoft tweeted that it has scheduled an Xbox Series X gameplay reveal for May 7. The company said it would have games from its "global development partners" to showcase but did not list any specific studios.

You want to see games for the Xbox Series X? We want to show you games for the Xbox Series X.



Check out First Look next-gen gameplay from our global developers partners within #InsideXbox on Thursday, May 7 at 8am PT. pic.twitter.com/xVdgIeRBJX — Xbox (@Xbox) April 30, 2020

However, Ubisoft Nordic replied to Microsoft's announcement saying it would premiere a gameplay trailer for its upcoming Assassin's Creed Valhalla, which appears to be a non-exclusive launch title for the Series X. The studio dropped the cinematic trailer this morning. It will be nice to see if the gameplay looks just as good.

No other developers have chimed in with something to present at this time, but it is sure to be a decent showing. What? Did someone just say Halo Infinite? We'll see.

The special gameplay edition of Inside Xbox premieres next Thursday at 8am PDT.