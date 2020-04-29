Highly anticipated: Gamers have been eagerly awaiting news on the latest Assassin's Creed game since early hints and leaks pointed toward it taking place in the Viking era. Now, that news is finally starting to trickle in, slowly but surely. After a (roughly) 8-hour-long official livestream, the Assassin's Creed Twitch account finally confirmed the existence of this game, and it's been aptly dubbed "Assassin's Creed: Valhalla."

The livestream in question showed an artist drawing a large teaser image for the game in real-time (though it may have been pre-recorded) within what looks to be Adobe Photoshop. We're not history experts ourselves, and the image above doesn't seem to reveal much as far as the Assassin's Creed universe goes (minus the obvious Assassin branding on the axe). However, if you can pick out any interesting details, feel free to drop them in the comments below.

At any rate, when the artist finished their work, an overlay revealed that an official trailer for Valhalla will be dropping tomorrow at 8AM PDT -- you can expect us to cover it in detail when the time comes. The trailer will be a "world premiere," but that doesn't necessarily mean we'll see gameplay; Ubisoft will probably want to save that for (now digital) gaming conventions like E3.

Valhalla doesn't have a release date, a price tag, or any other revealing information just yet. However, with next-gen consoles around the corner, we wouldn't be surprised to see it become a cross-gen or even next-gen title. Regardless, we look forward to seeing what Ubisoft has up its sleeve on Thursday.