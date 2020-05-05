Bottom line: Just like the iPhone SE, you’re going to make some concessions at this price point. For example, the Exynos chip powering the Galaxy A51 isn’t the greatest. You also don’t get wireless charging or water resistance, but again, you’re paying less than $400 for what is otherwise a very solid smartphone.

Apple’s new second-gen iPhone SE has been the talk of the town ever since it was announced roughly three weeks ago, and for good reason. The mid-ranger starts at just $399, an absolutely critical price point considering the current state of the economy and the timely arrival of stimulus checks. But what’s the alternative for the Android crowd, you ask?

Enter Samsung’s Galaxy A51.

Once a Verizon exclusive, Samsung’s middling Galaxy A51 is now available across most major carriers as well as through Amazon and directly from Samsung. For $399.99, you get a 6.5-inch (2,400 x 1,080 resolution) display mated to Samsung’s own Exynos 9611 octa-core processor alongside 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Around back, you’ll find no less than four cameras including a 48-megapixel main shooter, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 5-megapixel macro lens and a 5-megapixel depth camera. Up front, you get a single 32-megapixel hole punch-style camera. It all runs Android 10 and is powered by a 4,000mAh battery that’s good for up to 28 hours of talk time between charges.

Other noteworthy features include an in-display fingerprint sensor, a microSD card slot for expanded storage and an elusive 3.5mm headphone jack.

Regardless of if you are an Android user or loyal to iOS, there are currently some great values to be had at this price point.