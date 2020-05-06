Something to look forward to: With the Xbox Series X and PS5 arriving this holiday season, many people are wondering if it’s worth buying a game for the current-gen consoles when an enhanced version might soon appear. Based on comments from EA, this won’t be an issue for their upcoming titles, which can be “upgraded free” to run on the “next generation” hardware.

During a recent earnings call to shareholders and press, EA CFO Blake Jorgensen said: “this year the phasing includes the effect of revenue recognition from the games we are launching for the current generation of consoles that can also be upgraded free for the next generation.”

It’s not completely clear what Jorgensen is referring to here. It could just be the backward compatibility promised by all Xbox One games and the “overwhelming majority” of those on the PS4. Though seeing as he uses the word “upgraded,” he could be talking about something else.

The CEO could also be referencing Microsoft’s "Smart Delivery" program, which ensures people who buy a game on the Xbox One also get it free on the Xbox Series X once they upgrade. Titles already confirmed as part of the program include Halo Infinite, Cyberpunk 2077, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Gears 5. So, perhaps EA will offer something similar with its games on the PS5, too.

With the disruption from the Covid-19 pandemic, there were fears that the next-gen consoles would be delayed, but Sony, Microsoft, and AMD, which provides the hardware for the machines, says this won’t be the case.

For those itching to see some Xbox Series X gameplay, Microsoft will be livestreaming footage from several titles, including Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, next week.