In context: Whether you love it, hate it, or love to hate it, there's no denying that Fortnite is one of the most popular games in the world right now. The sheer number of players that flock to the title on a daily basis is hard for many people to fathom, and unlike some other popular titles, the Fortnite train hasn't lost much steam lately.

Indeed, Fortnite seemingly continues to grow and fill Epic's already-deep pockets even further. This allows the company to offer more freebies on the Epic Games Store, and snag more high-value timed exclusives for the platform.

But just how big is Fortnite's userbase now, anyway? Frankly, it's tough to say for sure: Epic has never been too keen on publicly releasing the nitty-gritty player numbers. However, the company did recently announce its latest registered player count, and the figure is staggering -- Fortnite has accrued 350 million total players to date.

Fortnite now has over 350 million registered players! In April, players spent over 3.2 billion hours in game. 🙌🥳



Let’s keep the party going with our Party Royale Premiere LIVE on May 8 at 9PM ET featuring @DillonFrancis @steveaoki @deadmau5: https://t.co/H18c3UgBL1 pic.twitter.com/Cgt3r7LXQO — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) May 6, 2020

Obviously, that number is not perfectly representative of Fortnite's actual, active userbase. After all, the game likely counts you as a "registered" player the second you boot it up for the first time; even if you uninstall it minutes later. Still, it's the best idea of Fortnite's popularity that we've got for now.

With that said, Epic did confirm that Fortnite's active players, however many they might be, spent a whopping 3.2 billion hours in the game during the month of April. That number is certainly going to be skewed by power users that spend hundreds of hours playing the game per month (Twitch streamers, for example), but it's still quite impressive.

It'll be interesting to see how long Fortnite can retain its appeal, but for the time being, it's clear that the game isn't going anywhere anytime soon; for better or worse.