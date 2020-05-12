What just happened? Not only is Disco Elysium a fantastic title, but its gentle pace and narrative-driven gameplay also make it an excellent choice for some casual laptop gaming. Now, a new update has lowered the minimum specs so it’ll run on the most potato-like of PCs, even your crappy old notebook powered by an Intel Core 2 Duo.

Disco Elysium was one of the few games to successfully bring the feeling of pen-and-paper RPGs to a PC game. It was praised by critics and consumers alike and has won several industry awards, including four at The Game Awards last year.

While it’s a pretty game, Disco Elysium is far from graphically demanding. It required just an Intel i5-7500 or AMD 1500 equivalent, while the minimum graphics asked for an Integrated Intel HD620 or equivalent.

Now, developer ZA/UM is pushing out an update that enables Disco Elysium to run on machines with even lower specs.

“If you found that your computer struggled to run Disco Elysium before then this update will hopefully remedy that. Many more people can play for the first time, or have a much better and smoother experience than before. This one's for all our bratan keeping it real by booting up games on their ancient potato machines,” wrote the devs.

Thanks to the Working Class update, which brings a new version of Unity, the game’s minimum specs have dropped to:

OS: Windows 7/8/10

Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo

Memory: 2GB RAM

Graphics: Integrated or dedicated card, with minimum 512MB memory

DirectX: Version 11

It's also good news if you’ve got an old Mac. Disco Elysium will work on MacBook Pros, iMacs, and Mac Minis made from 2009, as well as MacBook Airs from 2012 and later.

If your PC is so ancient that it STILL can’t run the game, ZA/UM says it will continue optimizing Disco Elysium so it might work on “scrapheap calculators and rusty adding machines.”