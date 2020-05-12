The big picture: This could have been Twitter’s plan all along. Earlier this year, Dorsey said their concentration in San Francisco was no longer serving them. “We will strive to be a far more distributed workforce,” he said. Covid-19 really only sped up the company’s timeline in this sense.

Twitter was among the first batch of tech companies to send its employees home as Covid-19 containment efforts ramped up around the globe. Now, the microblogging platform is telling some staffers that they can work from home indefinitely.

In an e-mail to employees obtained by BuzzFeed on Tuesday, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said it was unlikely that the company would reopen its offices before September. Business travel was also off the table until at least then with very few exceptions, he added. Furthermore, all scheduled in-person events for 2020 have been canceled and the allowance for work-from-home supplies was bumped up to $1,000 for all.

The memo also notes which jobs qualify for permanent work-at-home status. Employees can then opt-in if their position is eligible.

A spokesperson for Twitter told BuzzFeed that they’ll continue to be thoughtful in how they approach the work-from-home model and will continue to put the safety of their people and communities first.

Sending people home en masse to work remotely served as a giant case study that’ll likely forever change how we look at the office. Cubicles are likely to enjoy a renaissance over open workspaces and as Twitter is demonstrating, many tasks can be effectively tackled remotely.

Masthead credit: fizkes, Monkey Business Images