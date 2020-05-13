Recap: After nearly two years of inactivity, the official Twitter account for the Mafia franchise of games sprang back to life earlier this week with a single tweet. Each successive day, we got another one-word teaser leading up to today’s reveal of Mafia Trilogy.

The first Mafia game dropped way back in 2002 for PlayStation 2, the Xbox and Windows PC. It would be another eight years before the sequel, aptly named Mafia II, would land on the PS3, Xbox 360 and PC. Mafia III, meanwhile, touched down in 2016.

All three games were developed by different studios. Illusion Softworks got the nod for the first game, 2K Czech drew the bid for Mafia II and Hangar 13 was called upon for the third installment. As such, each title has its own feel with little linking them together.

The teaser shared on Wednesday didn’t paint much of a picture of what to expect from the trilogy. The publisher did say, however, that it plans to reveal more about the project on May 19.

In the interim, EuroGamer stumbled upon what appears to be premature postings from Microsoft on its storefront. The since-removed entries include Mafia: Definitive Edition which was listed with a launch date of August 27. Its description was as follows:

“Part one of the Mafia crime saga - 1930s, Lost Heaven, IL. Re-made from the ground up, rise through the ranks of the Mafia during the Prohibition era of organized crime. After a run-in with the mob, cab driver Tommy Angelo is thrust into a deadly underworld. Initially uneasy about falling in with the Salieri crime family, Tommy soon finds that the rewards are too big to ignore.”

Mafia II: Definitive Edition, meanwhile, will reportedly include all DLC released for the game when it drops on May 19. Worth mentioning is that Microsoft labeled it as a remaster rather than a remake.