Bottom line: Whether or not the offer is worth the cost of admission will be for individual users to decide. In the fine print, Razer said coupon usage is subject to the terms and conditions detailed during the redemption process on the Razer Pay app but didn’t provide any further specifics.

Razer was among several technology firms that diverted resources to help make masks and medical equipment for the struggling healthcare industry as the Covid-19 pandemic gripped the globe. Coming up with a novel way to distribute the personal protective equipment, however, was just as critical as manufacturing the goods and it seems Razer has a solution for that as well.

Razer said it will run a pilot program from May 12 through June 2 involving 20 vending machines before a full-scale rollout that coincides with a lift on local shelter-in-place orders in its home country of Singapore. The company will make one free surgical mask available to every single Singapore resident aged 16 or older.

To claim your free mask, you’ll need to verify your identity using the Razer Pay app on your mobile device. Details of what exactly this entails weren't specified so it's unclear whether or not you'll need to give up any personally identifiable information. Razer said it anticipates doling out up to five million masks through the initiative.

Thumbnail credit: St Wong