Something to look forward to: Apple has been working on upgrading the iPad Pro and iPad Air displays to mini LED, but that will cost more than most consumers are willing to pay. The company may be preparing more powerful entry-level iPad and iPad mini models at an affordable price point following a similar strategy to what they did with the iPhone SE.

Apple may be forced to delay the iPhone 12, but in the meantime it has brought a new iPhone SE that's equipped with the latest internals and comes at a relatively affordable price. According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, it may also be preparing a more affordable iPad for the second half of the year and a new iPad mini for the beginning of 2021.

Kuo says there's going to be a 10.8-inch iPad and an iPad mini with a screen that's somewhere around 8.5 to 9 inches in size. The two tablets are supposedly designed with an optimized bill of materials to make the final price more enticing at a time when consumers hold on to their devices for longer and aren't quite as inclined as before to spend their hard earned cash on a shiny new mobile device.

The existing low-cost, 10.2-inch iPad costs $329 (currently $249.99 on Amazon), so it's likely that the newer model with a slightly larger screen will be around the same price when it launches. Kuo says around 60 to 70 percent of all iPad shipments consist of the entry-level models, so it would make perfect sense to upgrade the internals of the new 10.8-inch iPad while keeping the price the same as before.

As for what chipset will power the new device, there's a chance it may come with the A13 Bionic that powers the iPhone SE and the iPhone 11. However, even the A12 Bionic chip that powers the iPad mini and iPad Air would be a significant upgrade over the A10 Fusion found inside the current entry-level iPad.