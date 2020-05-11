Rumor mill: The latest round of leaks around Apple's upcoming iPhones reveal several hardware upgrades that the company will likely offer on its more expensive Pro and Pro Max versions of the upcoming iPhone 12. These include its 120Hz ProMotion display tech, which originally debuted 3 years ago on the iPad Pro, a more powerful camera system with 3x rear telephoto zoom, and on the front, a smaller notch design that integrates an improved Face ID module with wide-angle support.

News around Apple using ProMotion displays on its 2020 iPhone lineup started to surface nearly a year ago, and it now looks like the company will be making it an exclusive feature on the more expensive Pro models, according to the latest rumors.

These higher-end iPhone variants (Pro and Pro Max) are also allegedly coming with larger display sizes of 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch, respectively, and will be able to dynamically switch between 60Hz and 120Hz for balancing battery life with power-hungry but slick gaming experiences. The Max variant, particularly, could further help in this regard as it may come sporting a 4,400mAh battery, a noticeable increase over the 3,969mAh capacity found in the current 11 Pro Max.

As reported last month, Apple is also giving minor tweaks to the phones' design with flat edges and a smaller notch. The latter design element will house an improved Face ID module that can detect faces at a much wider range of angles for easier unlocking. The rear, meanwhile, will reportedly pack three shooters as before, with the telephoto lens now capable of 3x optical zoom - a bump from 2x zoom in the current model - and a LiDAR sensor which made its debut on the recently refreshed iPad Pro.

Powering the upcoming iPhones will be Apple's A14 Bionic chip, which as usual, is packing industry-leading performance if leaked benchmarks are to be believed. Alongside these hardware upgrades, 5G support, and a minor design refresh, expect eye-watering prices to continue as well.

What isn't customary for Apple, though, is the delayed mass production and launch date for the new iPhone 12 caused by the ongoing pandemic and could see the company skipping its September release window with a reduced launch inventory.