In brief: The latest features to arrive on the Epic Games Store enable users to bypass long waiting times associated with processing refund requests, keylessly link third-party store purchases with their Epic account, and manage the client's download speeds. They can also look forward to buying games in their local currency provided it's among the five newly supported types.

Epic has been on a roll lately. The company's impressive Unreal Engine 5 game demo and indie-friendly licensing were universally praised by developers, while on the consumer side its GTA V giveaway on the Epic Games Store has been so popular it nearly choked the platform, followed by Rockstar's struggle of managing the huge influx of new PC players for a game that already has one of the largest player bases nearly seven years on.

With that said, Epic's feature-set for its Games Store still has a lot of ground to cover for catching up with rival platforms, and thankfully, its development plans are chugging along nicely with several new features announced this week.

The most noticeable among these is the new self-service refund option, which (yes, it already exists on Steam) is good news for those looking to swiftly get a refund on eligible titles, without having to go through the hassle of filling contact forms and waiting for long processing times. The criteria for approving self-service refunds is the same as that on Steam, i.e. the game's playtime should be less than 2 hours and it must be purchased within the last 14 days.

Epic has also been partially refunding players who bought games right before they went on sale, automatically, though it's probably worth mentioning that Steam can do the same upon user request. Epic also notes that refunds will not be granted for games in which a player is banned or has violated its terms of service, and that it will be monitoring for policy abusers as well.

For players who prefer to buy from third-party retailers, Epic has partnered with Fanatical, Green Man Gaming, and Genba Digital for keyless integration that allows users to directly link purchases with their Epic account without having to input 20-digit redemption codes.

Changes to the desktop client, meanwhile, include an updated DRM mechanism that will now display a new error message in case it can't verify game ownership with a user account, prompting the user to purchase it on the store or log in with an account that does have title ownership.

There's also a rather simple throttling feature, which Epic says is in its first iteration, and allows for limiting download speeds in kilobytes per second. A timely addition, given Epic's ongoing Mega Sale, is the support for five new currencies, which include the Canadian and Australian dollar, Swedish Krona, Danish and Norwegian Krone.

Epic has further teased upcoming (and much-needed) features like support for developer and community mods, allowing users to auto-install them for games they own on EGS or download the files separately for other titles.

The company also has an achievement system in-development, which has been around on other platforms for years and would become a great way to track game progress on Epic's platform as it continues to expand its sizable game library.