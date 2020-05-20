In a nutshell: Today marks the launch of Intel’s 10th-generation Comet Lake desktop processors, but it’s not just desktops that are benefiting. Origin PC has managed to pack the flagship Core i9-10900KF CPU into two of its laptops, giving them the kind of performance rarely seen in a notebook.

Intel finally announced the Core i9-10900K at the end of last month, hailing it as the best CPU for gaming money can buy—read our review here. But if you’d prefer to use all that power in a laptop, Origin has crammed the KF version—the one without integrated graphics—into its EON17-X gaming machine and the NS-17 workstation variant.

With the EON17-X, not only do you get the 10 cores/20 threads and 5.3GHz clock speeds of the 10900KF, but also the graphical punch of an RTX 2080 SUPER with Max-P design.

Nvidia’s card powers a 17.3-inch G-Sync screen that comes as either 144Hz@1080p, 240Hz@1080p, or 60Hz@4K, the latter of which boasts 100 percent coverage of the Adobe RGB color space.

The impressive specs don’t end there. You also get up to 8TB of storage across multiple drives, up to 64GB of RAM in the four DDR4 RAM slots—with a 128GB option on the way, Thunderbolt 3, a pair of mini display port 1.4 connections, HDMI out, ethernet, and five USB ports that include two Type-C. There’s also a microSD card reader, and being a gaming laptop, it’s the law that you get a backlit keyboard with RGB per-key lighting.

Audio comes courtesy of Creative’s Sound Blaster Atlas and Super X-Fi tech, along with 3.5mm microphone and headphone jacks.

Both the Origin EON17-X and Origin NS-17 start at $2,599 and are available now. There’s also the option of getting your purchase UV printed or laser etched, or even having a custom paint job applied.