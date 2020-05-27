In brief: GOG's latest annual summer sale has been officially kicked off today, and it's easily the DRM-free digital distribution platform's biggest event yet. Instead of offering up hefty discounts alone -- of which there are plenty, we can assure you -- GOG is upping the ante this year with playable demos, publisher bundles, and all-new, big-budget DRM-free game additions.

There's a lot to get excited about here, but we'll start with the game demos. There will be seven in total, and each is intended to showcase different parts of an upcoming game. There are demos for Desperados III, the Destroy All Humans! remake, the System Shock remake, Spiritfarer, Vagrus - The Riven Realms, Carrion, and Cris Tales.

If you haven't heard of any of these games before, now's a great time to give them a shot and see if they'll be your cup of tea on release. Speaking of release, each title will hit GOG on launch day, so if you like what you see (and play), you're free to pre-order them from their respective store pages.

Moving on to new releases, GOG is seeing two major additions to its catalog: Metro Exodus and Prey are both arriving on the platform with no strings (or DRM) attached. Metro Exodus is 50 percent off at a mere $20, and Prey is even more affordable with a 70 percent discount (bringing the price down to $9).

Game releases and demos aside, GOG's latest Summer Sale is bringing the usual array of steep discounts on both new and classic games. Indeed, there are over 3,000 deals in total, some of which rival what Steam has offered as of late. XCom 2, for example, can be had for $15 right now, which is 75 percent off its ordinary purchase price.

If RPGs are more your speed, Dragon Age: Origins' Ultimate Edition is just under $5, Divinity: Original Sin 2 is around $22, and nostalgic classic Baldur's Gate 2 is $10.

Then, of course, there are the publisher bundles we briefly mentioned before. These build-your-own bundles let you choose from a wide variety of games and pack them into a single discounted order. If you snag three games in a single bundle, you'll get an extra five percent off your order, whereas grabbing five or more kicks that discount up to 10 percent. Games you already own will count toward these bundle tiers.

Eight major publishers are currently participating in these bundle offers, including the likes of Devolver, Paradox Interactive, Activision, Kalypso, Daedalic, and 11 bit studios.

To get in on GOG's summer festivities, visit the platform's main store page right here. The event ends on June 15, so you have a full two weeks and change to take advantage of its deals. If you don't care much for DRM-free games, consider saving your cash for Steam's Summer Sale, which is reportedly expected to begin on June 25.