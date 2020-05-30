Considered one of the best programming languages to learn and possess in your toolkit, Python is efficient and powerful, uses simple syntax, and adheres to coding principles. That's why top companies like Microsoft, Cisco, Netflix and Google rely on it to build complex functionality without complex code.

The Complete Python Certification Bootcamp Bundle will guide you to mastery of Python in an enjoyable and engaging fashion. Here's some of the highlights included in this bootcamp bundle:

Python 3 Master Class for beginners aimed at anyone with little or no experience in coding but who wants to learn Python from scratch

Learn Python by making your own game similar to Crossy Road or Frogger

Build 10 real world applications: Explore the power of Python by actually building apps: Build a name generator, a website URL timed blocker, a GUI-based desktop application, a webcam motion detector, a web scraper, an interactive browser-based financial chart, a data collector web application, a geocoding web service.

Image processing with Python: You’ll build a photo filter editor which allows you to create filters such as those used in Instagram and Snapchat

Data mining with Python course using real-life data science exercises

Python also has a huge community around the world, making it even friendlier to learn and share code.

