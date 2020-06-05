The big picture: While we’d all love for hardware to run indefinitely, the truth of the matter is that aging hardware is simply unable to keep up with the demands of evolving software. When it starts to degrade the user experience, companies are left with little choice but to abandon support and focus on newer products.

Hulu later this month with discontinue support for select Roku streaming devices meaning that, if you’re using one of these older media streamers, you’ll need to replace it if you want to continue to have access to the Hulu app.

A recently updated help center article notes that as of June 24, 2020, the Roku Streaming Player (models 2400 to 3100) and the Roku Streaming Stick (model 3420 and earlier) will no longer be able to run the Classic Hulu app.

Furthermore, Hulu said the following devices must be updated to firmware version 8.1 or higher in order to run the latest version of the Hulu app:

Roku Ultra

Roku Premiere and Premiere+

Roku Express and Express+

Roku 3 and 4

Roku 2 (model 4210)

Roku Streaming Stick (model 3500 or later)

Roku TV

4k Roku TV

In the event you attempt to use an outdated player after June 24, you may see a message like “Hulu Plus is no longer supported on this device” or “Your user session has expired.” In other instances, users may no longer have the option to sign in at all or the app may disappear completely.

Hulu notes in a separate help article that service is occasionally discontinued on devices when they are no longer capable of meeting the app’s minimum technical requirements.

Masthead credit: rblfmr