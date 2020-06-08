The big picture: According to AMD, SmartShift can boost gaming performance up to 14 percent by allocating more power to the GPU. A new section within AMD’s Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition makes it easy to visualize how power is being distributed between the CPU and GPU.

Dell will be the only vendor to offer AMD’s SmartShift technology in 2020 according to a recent tweet from Frank Azor, chief architect of gaming solutions at AMD.

Azor, who co-founded Alienware (now a Dell subsidiary), said that to their credit, Dell was the first manufacturer to jump on the new tech. “No more SmartShift laptops are coming this year,” he confirmed, but added that the team is working hard to have additional options available come 2021.

It's a brand new technology and to @dell credit they jumped on it first. I explained reasons why during my interview with @pcworld @Gordonung @BradChacos No more SmartShift laptops are coming this year but the team is working hard on having more options ASAP for 2021. — Frank Azor (@AzorFrank) June 4, 2020

As ExtremeTech recounts, AMD announced its SmartShift feature alongside the debut of its Ryzen Mobile 4000 hardware earlier this year. In short, rather than allocating a specific TDP for use between the CPU and GPU, SmartShift lets the system shift power between the two as needed based on workload.

The sole Dell system with SmartShift technology is the G5 15 Special Edition which is already available starting at $879.99.

Whether or not SmartShift – or the Dell G5 15 SE – serve as a turning point for AMD in the mobile space remains to be seen. The chipmaker has historically struggled against Intel in this department but Ryzen could be an equalizer. OEMs have no doubt seen the success AMD has had in the desktop and server segments – are we destined to see a similar turnaround in mobile?