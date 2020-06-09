Recap: The Last of Us dropped on PlayStation 3 in mid-2013 to critical acclaim. The action-adventure game, played via third-person perspective, has been described as a “brutal, heartbreaking journey” of survival for its two main characters. It arrived on the PlayStation 4 the following summer and is arguably one of the best games in Sony’s stable of exclusives.

HBO’s adaptation of The Last of Us will serve as a reunion of sorts for Chernobyl alumni. Johan Renck, who directed the five-episode miniseries about the Chernobyl nuclear disaster of 1986, has reportedly been brought on to direct the pilot episode of The Last of Us.

Back in early March, HBO confirmed that Craig Mazin would be co-writing the series along with Neil Druckman who wrote the story for the first game and served as co-writer on the second project. Mazin, if you recall, created the Chernobyl miniseries which won numerous awards including two Golden Globes and a handful of Emmy Awards.

In a perfect world, the long-rumored sequel would already be in the hands of gamers but things rarely go according to plan. In April, developer Naughty Dog announced it was delaying the game due to logistics beyond its control (likely Covid-19). Worse yet, leaked footage from the game hit the Internet a few weeks later that reportedly highlighted some major spoilers.

The Last of Us II is now scheduled to launch on PlayStation 4 on June 19, 2020.