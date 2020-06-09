Something to look forward to: The first trailer for Bill & Ted Face the Music is out today courtesy of Orion Pictures and it could be just the sort of zany distraction we need heading into the summer. Fingers crossed that it'll actually make it into theaters as planned.

Reprising their roles as Bill S. Preston, Esq. and Ted “Theodore” Logan, Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves are met by a visitor from the future and told that they must create a song to “reunite the world and save reality as we know it.” Their plan is simple: travel to the future and steal the song from themselves. What could go wrong?

The third installment of this cult classic is scheduled to hit theaters on August 21, 2020, although with lingering concerns involving the Covid-19 pandemic, it may be best to mark your calendar with pencil rather than pen.

Found is a TechSpot feature where we share clever, funny or otherwise interesting stuff from around the web.