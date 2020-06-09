In brief: Covid-19 has, at least for the time being, forced a rethink of how we approach large, in-person gatherings. In lieu of such functions, much of the world is now relying on the Internet to conduct business and during a recent automotive auction, buyers showed no signs of being gun-shy with regarding to shelling out big bucks for some of the most sought-after vehicles in the world.

Classic car auction company RM Sotheby’s recently set a new record for the most expensive vehicle ever sold online at $2,640,000. The 2003 Ferrari Enzo in question, one of only 400 ever built, features a 65-degree Tipo F140B V12 that churns out 651 horsepower and 485 lb-ft of torque. Ferrari only made the model from 2002 through 2004.

According to Ferrari, it was capable of reaching 60 mph in just 3.3 seconds and could hit a top speed of 218 mph. This particular example had less than 1,250 original miles and was located in the Los Angeles area.

Another model, a 1985 Ferrari 288 GTO, brought in $2,310,000.

Gord Duff, head of auctions at RM Sotheby’s, said they are extremely pleased with the results of their first online-only collector car auction curated specifically for the digital platform. The auction, which featured nearly 200 vehicles and 24 lots of memorabilia, generated north of 550,000 page views, Duff added. In total, it generated more than $16.4 million in sales.

Images courtesy RM Sotheby's