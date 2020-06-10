In a nutshell: Apple has informed staff at its Silicon Valley HQ that the first phase of their return to work will begin on June 15. Like most companies, the iPhone maker instructed its employees to work remotely when the lockdown began. With restrictions now easing, plans for their return are in motion.

Many employees won’t be back at their standing desks for a few months yet. Apple said in a memo (via Bloomberg) that this first phase would be “very limited,” and workers that are called back will only be allowed in on certain days of the week, depending on their job.

Apple is implementing several safety measures at its campus, including limiting the number of people allowed in buildings simultaneously, social distancing, taking temperatures, and requiring employees to pass a health check. Workers are also “strongly encouraged” to take on-site or at-home Covid-19 tests provided by the company. Additionally, masks must be worn at all times across the firm’s Silicon Valley offices, and deep cleans will become a regular procedure.

Bloomberg adds that while phase 1 of the return doesn’t begin until next week, some employees have already started returning. With the iPhone 12 series and other new products set to arrive in the second half of the year, some senior executives, along with hardware and software engineers, remained on-site throughout the lockdown.

Other tech giants are changing their working practices in the face of Covid-19. Facebook’s first phase of returns begins in July when it will be performing daily temperature checks and introducing extra shifts to keep the office at quarter capacity. Twitter, meanwhile, has told staff they can work from home indefinitely.

For companies looking to get more workers into the office while maintaining safety, a designer has come up with an airtight pod system that helps keeps staff safe from viruses.