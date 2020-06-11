Why it matters: Although monitors are arguably the best choice for high refresh rate, low response time gaming, TV manufacturers have been making an effort to compete as of late. Take, for example, Samsung's new line of QLED TVs, which include adaptive sync functionality, "low" input lag, and more gaming-oriented features.

Moving forward, the new sets will house support for 4K resolutions running at 120Hz over an HDMI 2.1 connection. Obviously, modern consoles won't be able to hit 120FPS at 4K (or even 1080p), but high refresh rates can still reduce input lag, even if a machine is incapable of pumping out the framerates to match.

In addition to high refresh rate support, Samsung's newest QLED TVs will include FreeSync Premium compatibility, which can eliminate both tearing and stuttering by syncing the device's refresh rate to a given game's framerate on the fly.

Samsung's new QLED displays also boast motion blur reduction tech by way of "Game Motion Plus," as well as response times as low as 9.8ms. That response time isn't going to be ideal for PC gamers, but it is nonetheless a step up from other modern TVs.

Other miscellaneous features coming with the newest Samsung QLED TVs include "Object Tracking Sound" (providing "vividly realistic" audio) and Multi View, which lets you split your screen up between two tasks. For example, you could play a game on one side of the screen, and watch your favorite streamer on the other.

Samsung didn't specify any particular QLED TV models that will include all these features out-of-the-box, but we've reached out to the company for clarification.