Editor's take: Music rhythm games have always struck me as a neat idea although admittedly, the vast majority of them are centered around music genres that I simply don’t have much interest in. Metal: Hellsinger, however, looks to have what it takes to change my tune: attractive gameplay and a decidedly metal soundtrack.

Unveiled this week as part of IGN’s Summer of Gaming, Metal: Hellsinger combines a first-person shooter with a music rhythm game to create something entirely new. It’ll feature vocals from some of metal’s top performers including Matt Heafy of Trivium, Bjorn Strid from Soilwork, Alissa White-Gluz of Arch Enemy and Mikael Stanne of Dark Tranquillity.

The gameplay featured in the reveal trailer is labeled as pre-alpha footage but even at this early stage, it looks good. Slaughtering baddies to the beat of the music looks like immense fun. If Rock Band and Doom Eternal had a lovechild, it would be this.

Metal: Hellsinger is being developed by The Outsiders, a Stockholm, Sweden-based development studio led by David Goldfarb that is comprised of several industry vets from companies like Dice, Paradox, Rovio and Avalanche, just to name a few.

Look for Metal: Hellsinger to hit PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC sometime next year. A version for next-gen consoles is also likely, we’re told.