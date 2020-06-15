In brief: If the Apple Cards wasn't appealing enough for you, the Cupertino tech giant wants to make it a convenient platform for purchasing pretty much any device it sells on its US online store. That starts today with the introduction of zero-percent interest installment plans for card users.

Back in December, Apple began testing the waters with an interest-free iPhone financing option through Apple Card for its customers, and if we go by Tim Cook's remarks during his most recent earnings call with investors, the company felt it would soon need to expand that to other products.

Today, Apple has officially revealed that you can now use the same 12-month payment plan when opting to buy a Mac, an iPad, or accessories like the AirPods, AirPods Pro, Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil. With the pandemic leaving many with fewer expendable funds, a move like this looks like a great idea to encourage people who are on the fence because they can't easily afford a certain Apple product as an upfront expense.

For instance, you can buy the base model 16-inch MacBook Pro for a shade under $200 per month for 12 months. If you fancy a Mac Pro, it starts at just under $500 per month, and Apple has silently added an SSD upgrade kit for it alongside a beefier GPU option for the MacBook Pro.

In addition to the zero-interest payment plan that covers almost everything Apple sells on its US online store, you also get the three percent Daily Cash on any purchases you make.

For products like Apple TV, HomePod, and AirPods, you can pay them off over six months, and while there's no indication that you can do the same for other products like the iPod touch or Apple Watch, it's possible Apple may add these into the mix in the near future. Apple also encourages you to buy accessories with larger purchases to get the option to pay them all through the same 12-month installment plan.

Image courtesy Hadrian